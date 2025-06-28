BJP MP Brij Lal led-delegation of parliamentarians to address public grievances

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personal Public Grievances Law and Justice led by BJP MP Brij Lal, arrived in Jammu on Saturday to address public grievances and review the progress of various projects.

The delegation’s visit aims to understand the challenges faced by the people and find solutions to improve their lives.

The delegation will meet with government officials, public sector undertakings, and other stakeholders to discuss public grievances and find ways to address them.

The MPs will visit the Vaishno Devi shrine to understand the challenges faced by devotees and discuss ways to improve facilities. The delegation will hold meetings with government officials and public sector undertakings in Srinagar to review the progress of various projects and initiatives.

“”Around 6-7 Parliamentarians have come here and the rest will come to Srinagar. We are now heading to Vaishno Devi. One agenda of this Committee is public grievances. So, we will have discussions with the CEO there, about what problems are being faced by devotees who come there and what is being done to provide them with facilities. Then we will come back and then have a meeting with PNB, Power Grid and two public sector undertakings…In Srinagar, we will also meet Govt and public sector undertakings,” BJP MP Brij Lal said.

Brij Lal also spoke about Operation Sindoor, a surgical strike conducted by the Indian military against terrorist camps in Pakistan. He highlighted the success of the operation, which was widely appreciated by several countries. The operation was a response to the killing of 26 people in Pulwama, and it resulted in significant damage to Pakistan’s air bases and terrorist infrastructure.

“We will try to go there (Pahalgam)…When we went out (to other countries, as part of all-party delegation), we explained to them about Operation Sindoor. We explained how 26 people were asked their religion and shot dead in front of their wives and children. PM had said that terrorists will have to pay the price. We gave 15-day time to Pakistan to take action but when it didn’t happen, we executed to a strike with precision. Several countries liked it”, the BJP MP said.

(ANI)