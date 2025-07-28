BJP Minority Morcha pays tributes to ‘People’s President’ Dr Abdul Kalam

Jammu, July 27: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha, under the leadership of its president, Sardar Ranjodh Singh Nalwa, paid tributes to Bharat Ratna and former President of India, Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at the party headquarters here.J&K BJP President Sat Sharma, General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul, National Vice President Minority Morcha Ajmal Zaidi, General Secretary Baldev Singh Billawaria, and MLA Vikram Randhawa, among others.Sharma, leading the tributes, described Dr Kalam as “a true son of India who continues to inspire generations with his humility, intellect, and patriotism”. “Dr. Kalam’s life is a shining example of how knowledge, simplicity, and dedication can uplift a nation. We remember him today not just as a former President but as the ‘People’s President’ who earned the love and respect of every Indian,” he said.Ashok Koul, in his address, said, “Dr Kalam’s life journey, from a newspaper boy to India’s Missile Man and President, epitomises the essence of New India. He stood for innovation, youth empowerment, and national pride. His ideals align closely with the vision of our party.”Ajmal Zaidi highlighted Dr Kalam’s inclusive vision. “He believed in unity beyond caste, religion, or region. Today, as we remember him, we must also commit ourselves to building a society where every Indian feels empowered,” he said.On the occasion, a felicitation ceremony was held to honour Sardar Ranjodh Singh Nalwa on his reappointment as the State President of the BJP Minority Morcha (JKUT). Senior Morcha leaders and enthusiastic activists from across the region joined in to celebrate the moment.Addressing the gathering, J&K BJP chief lauded Nalwa’s relentless efforts in expanding the party’s base among minority communities and said, “Nalwa ji’s energy and dedication during the recent elections significantly contributed to our organisational success.”Ashok Koul appreciated Nalwa’s grassroots connect and strategic approach, which earned him the title for a consecutive term.Ajmal Zaidi said that Nalwa, with his leadership, has effectively carried party policies to the minorities across the region.In his address, Nalwa expressed gratitude to the party leadership for their continued faith and reaffirmed his commitment to serve the organisation with full dedication. “I will strive to strengthen the BJP’s reach among all sections of society and uphold the ideals of our great nation,” he said.The event concluded on a patriotic note, with a collective pledge to carry forward the mission of the BJP with unity and determination.