BJP Minority Morcha J&K organises Tiranga Rally in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday organised a Tiranga Rally in Srinagar to celebrate and honour the spirit of patriotism and national unity.

The rally commenced from Presentation Convent School and concluded at Amar Singh College, Srinagar. It was organised under the leadership of Sheikh Bashir Prabhari, Bhat Imtiyaz, General Secretary, BJP Minority Morcha J&K, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from local members, youth, and party workers.

During the peaceful procession, participants raised patriotic slogans including “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Operation Sindoor Zindabad” and “Bharat Sena Zindabad”, symbolising their unwavering support for the nation, its armed forces, and the spirit of unity in diversity, the party said in a statement issued here.

It said the rally aimed to promote national integration, honour the sacrifices of the nation’s defenders, and reinforce the commitment of the BJP Minority Morcha to strengthening the social fabric of Jammu and Kashmir.

The event concluded at Tagore Hall with brief patriotic addresses and a pledge to continue working for peace, unity and progress in the region.