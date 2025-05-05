BJP Minority Front chief says majority of Muslims favour Waqf Act

New Delhi, May 04: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Front National President, Jamal Siddiqui, said on Sunday that the majority of the Muslim community across the country supports the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Speaking at an event where he received a review report on the Waqf Reform Jan Jagran Abhiyan, Siddiqui described the Act as a “historic decision” that provides respect to Muslim women and ensures proper utilisation of income from Waqf properties. He added that those illegally occupying Waqf property will face legal consequences.

Siddiqui accused certain leaders who claim to represent Muslims of being responsible for the most damage to Waqf property. “Owaisi Sahab and Madni Sahab have looted Waqf property and are misleading the country about the Act’s purpose, which he claimed is to prevent Waqf from becoming their fiefdom,” he alleged.

He challenged AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi to take legal action if his claims about specific properties and their values are false. Siddiqui cited the example of Hotel Oberoi in Delhi, which he claimed is built on Waqf property leased for a nominal amount by relatives of Madni who were then Mutawallis (custodians). He suggested that opposition to the bill stems from the fear of facing jail time for such actions.

Attacking the Congress party, Siddiqui claimed its “tent has burst and fallen”, accusing them of deceiving every community. He alleged that Congress leaders avoided the parliamentary discussion on the Waqf bill, suggesting Rahul Gandhi is “scared of Modi’s bill”.

Siddiqui further asserted that Muslims, who previously supported Congress, are now withdrawing their support, leading to the party’s imminent destruction. He criticised Congress for using Muslims without offering genuine support.

The event was attended by BJP Central Tenure National Co-Media Incharge Faisal Mumtaz, National Executive Member and National Incharge of Sufi Samvad Abhiyan Dr. Aslam, Minority Front National Vice President S. M. Akram, and other party officials.