BJP leaders condemn attack on police in Bari Brahmna

Jammu, Apr 12: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Dr Abhijeet Jasrotia on Saturday condemned the recent attack on a police party by drug peddlers in the Balole Khud area of Bari Brahmna, calling for strong public support in combating the growing menace of substance abuse.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Dr Jasrotia, accompanied by fellow spokespersons Dr Tahir Chowdhury and Balbir Ram Rattan, praised the bravery of the injured police officers—SHO Pushpinder Singh, SI Abrar Mirza and Head Constable Abdul Gani—who acted decisively in defense of the community despite sustaining injuries.

“The police team has demonstrated exemplary courage in putting their duty above all else to protect our youth from the grips of drugs,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson urged the people to rise against the drug mafia, calling on parents to be vigilant about their children’s activities and to educate them on the dangers associated with drug addiction. He said teachers must spend at least five minutes in every class discussing the risks of drug use to reinforce the importance of awareness in preventing addiction.

“The nefarious drug trade is driven by interests from across the border, but local operators are furthering this issue for easy profit. We must unite to defeat this threat,” he said, adding that collective action is needed to address the crisis.

Dr Jasrotia denounced attempts by some political parties to politicise the incident along communal lines, saying the Jammu & Kashmir Police remain steadfast in their duty to protect all citizens regardless of religion or community.

Dr Chowdhury suggested implementing reward schemes within the police department to incentivise citizens who provide information about drug peddlers. He called for public involvement in tackling the drug problem. “The Health Minister must establish rehabilitation wards in district hospitals to better serve those struggling with addiction,” he said.

The leaders warned that complacency in addressing this crisis could have serious repercussions, saying, “It is our collective responsibility to eradicate this poison from society.” They reaffirmed their commitment to support law enforcement agencies in the fight against drug trafficking and urged citizens to take responsible actions to contribute to a drug-free community.