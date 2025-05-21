BJP leaders assess Poonch shelling damage, promise rehabilitation, bunkers

Poonch, May 20: A senior delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) visited the shelling-affected areas of Poonch district to assess the ground situation and coordinate relief and rehabilitation measures for the affected population.

According to a statement issued here, the delegation comprised the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma; BJP National Secretary and MLA Dr Narinder Singh; J&K BJP Vice President and MLA Sham Lal Sharma; J&K BJP General Secretary, Adv Vibodh Gupta; MLA Adv Ranbir Singh Pathania and District President S. Gurdeep Singh Khalsa.

The BJP leaders held a detailed meeting with the district administration to review the relief measures being undertaken in response to the recent unprovoked shelling by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC). They emphasised the need for immediate relief, long-term rehabilitation, and infrastructure enhancement in the border areas to support the resilience of local communities.

The delegation also visited Geeta Bhawan and Gurudwara Sahib in Poonch town to assess the structural damage caused by the shelling. Interacting with affected families, the BJP leaders offered their solidarity and assured that their concerns would be taken up with the Central Government on priority.

Sunil Sharma, speaking on the occasion, said, “The courage and resilience of the people of Poonch in the face of constant danger is deeply inspiring. The BJP stands firmly with our border residents and will ensure that no family is left behind in the rehabilitation process.”

Dr Narinder Singh remarked, “Our priority is to ensure that essential supplies reach every household impacted by the shelling. The Government of India is committed to providing all necessary support to rebuild lives and restore normalcy.”

Sham Lal Sharma stated, “The hardships faced by residents due to enemy aggression must be met with swift and coordinated action. We urge the administration to accelerate relief operations and strengthen infrastructure in vulnerable areas.”

Adv Vibodh Gupta, J&K BJP General Secretary, noted, “Border communities are the first line of defence for our nation. Their security, dignity, and well-being must be our top concern, and the BJP will continue to be their strongest voice.”

Adv Ranbir Singh Pathania said, “We have seen firsthand the devastation caused by this shelling. It is imperative that our response is not just reactive, but proactive, focusing on preparedness, safety, and sustainable development.”

The BJP delegation reaffirmed that the Narendra Modi-led government is fully committed to the development and security of border regions.

“Emphasis was placed on long-term infrastructure upgradation, construction of reinforced bunkers, and improved emergency response mechanisms,” the statement added.