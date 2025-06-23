BJP leader Chrungoo raises Kashmiri Pandits’ concerns with party high command

Jammu, Jun 22: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Kashmiri Pandit leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo met with B.L. Santhosh, All India General Secretary (Organisation) of the BJP, at the party’s central office in New Delhi on Sunday. The meeting focused on discussing pressing issues faced by the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community.

Chrungoo, according to a statement issued here, highlighted the community’s concerns, saying that although they may not be electorally significant due to their forced exile, displacement and dispersal, they remain an important civilisational and cultural group.

“Kashmiri Pandits have suffered genocide and ethnic cleansing in their homeland,” he said.

Chrungoo expressed dissatisfaction with the attitude of state governments in J&K and Delhi, describing them as lacking benevolence towards the community due to negative mindsets and inadequate ground-level work.

He said the community’s common people are often forced to run from pillar to post to resolve various issues. “Displaced community members face challenges such as inconsistent rules for ration cards, family bifurcation, issuance of certificates, inclusion in welfare schemes, and the recent stoppage of monthly relief in Delhi for unexplained reasons,” he said. “The community’s quarters, especially in Jagti township, are in poor condition and the slow pace of renovation adds to their hardships.”

The BJP leader said that many files regarding these issues remain pending despite clear instructions displayed through the Citizens Charters in government offices.

Displaced employees under the PM Package are also suffering from neglect and are receiving what he termed “step-motherly treatment”.

“Despite assurances from political and administrative leaders, tangible progress remains elusive,” he said.

The KP leader called for a functional mechanism involving community and party representatives to effectively address these concerns.

He highlighted the role of the Kashmiri Pandit diaspora in influencing the Kashmir situation positively, especially considering recent achievements like Operation Sindoor and the improved foreign policy narrative of India.

B.L. Santhosh appreciated Chrungoo’s insights and concerns, indicating a willingness to take up these issues with the relevant authorities for appropriate action, the statement said.