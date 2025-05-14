BJP launches nationwide Tiranga Yatra to celebrate success of Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 13: In a major public outreach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday. The yatra aimed to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor’s recent success.

BJP’s ‘Tiranga Yatra’, which was started today, will continue till May 23.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other senior leaders and workers joined the yatra.

The campaign kicked off in Delhi with a symbolic march featuring a 108-foot-tall national flag. The yatra began at Kartavya Path and will conclude at the National War Memorial, with thousands, including BJP workers, citizens, NGOs, RWAs, religious leaders, and social organisations gathered to pay tribute to the armed forces.

According to party sources, ex-servicemen, social workers, and prominent public figures will lead the marches in various states, underscoring the message of unity, patriotism, and national pride.

The yatra is being seen as more than just a party initiative, with the BJP aiming to turn it into a large-scale people’s movement.

In preparation, BJP President JP Nadda held a key strategy meeting on May 12 at the party headquarters with general secretaries.

Senior leaders, including Sambit Patra, Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh, have been tasked with coordinating the campaign across regions.

The party also plans to hold press conferences nationwide and will engage social media influencers to amplify the campaign’s message digitally and reach younger audiences.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, in which 26 civilians lost their lives.

In a swift and decisive retaliation, Indian forces eliminated over 100 terrorists across the border in Pakistan.

Though Pakistan launched a counteroffensive, India responded with force, leading to a ceasefire and reasserting its defence posture.

Through the Tiranga Yatra, the BJP aims to remind citizens of India’s resolute stand against terrorism and to foster a deeper sense of nationalism and unity across the country.

