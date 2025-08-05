BJP Kashmir reviews preparations for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Srinagar, Aug 04: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kashmir Unit convened a review meeting at Church Lane, Srinagar, to assess preparations for the upcoming ‘Tiranga Yatra’ campaign, held under the national initiative of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.

The meeting was chaired by BJP J&K General Secretary Anwar Khan and State Vice President Dr Shehnaz Ganie, and was attended by State Office Bearers, Morcha Presidents, District Convenors, Co-Convenors of the campaign, District Presidents and other senior leaders, according to a party statement issued here.

State Office bearers who were also present included State Secretary Arif Raja, Mudasir Wani, Media Incharge Adv Sajid Yousuf Shah, Social Media Incharge Sajjad Raina, IT Incharge Sartaj Majeed, and All Cells Incharge Bilal Parray.

In her address, Dr Shehnaz Ganie emphasised the need for wholehearted participation by every party worker to ensure the success of the campaign. Reiterating the directives of BJP National President JP Nadda, she urged the cadre to take the Tiranga, the national flag, to every rooftop across the region.

The BJP leader called for meticulous planning and robust training of workers through grassroots-level workshops.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of widespread public involvement, Ganie said, “This Independence Day should reflect a nation unified under the colours of the Tiranga.” She warned against the attempts of those who once opposed the spirit of nationalism, stating that the campaign must send a strong message of unity and resilience.

BJP General Secretary Anwar Khan presented a detailed roadmap of upcoming activities under the campaign. He emphasised the importance of comprehensive planning at the booth and mandal levels to ensure widespread participation. He announced that grand Tiranga Rallies and Padyatras would be organised to celebrate the occasion.

Khan called for extensive involvement of the youth and emphasised the need to engage with security personnel and their families, acknowledging their immense contributions to the nation.

BJP Spokesperson Altaf Thakur, referencing the historic success of Operation Sindoor, highlighted the added emotional and patriotic significance of this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

The meeting proceedings were conducted by Mudasir Wani, who outlined the objectives of the workshop in detail. Salinder Singh delivered the vote of thanks and encouraged all party leaders and workers to work collectively toward the successful execution of the campaign.