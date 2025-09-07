BJP J&K to organise ‘Seva Pakhwada’ to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday

Follow us on

Jammu, Sept 06: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir General Secretary (Organisation), Ashok Koul, convened a meeting of senior party leaders at the party headquarters here to chalk out the strategy for the forthcoming ‘Seva Pakhwada’ programmes.

J&K BJP Vice-President Rashpal Verma, General Secretaries Sanjita Dogra and Gopal Mahajan, Secretaries Reema Padha and Pawan Sharma, as well as senior leaders Ved Parkash, Munish Khajuria, Praduman Singh, J.D. Singh, Puneet Mahajan, Rajinder Koul, Deepak Kapahi, Narinder Singh and others attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Koul underlined that ‘Seva Pakhwada’ will be observed at the national level to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17. He said that this unique campaign is not merely a commemoration, but a reaffirmation of the BJP’s core principle.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has redefined politics as a mission of selfless service, dedicating every moment of his life to the welfare of the poor, deprived, and marginalised. His birthday is an occasion to strengthen this spirit of service through meaningful initiatives that touch the lives of people directly,” Koul remarked.

He announced that during the Seva Pakhwada, a series of programmes will be conducted across Jammu and Kashmir, including medical check-ups and blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, drawing competitions, intellectual meets, plantation drives, exhibitions, and felicitation of specially-abled persons. These activities, he said, are designed to involve every section of society and spread the message of collective responsibility toward humanity.

The BJP leader said these programmes must be organised at the grassroots level with mass participation. He urged party leaders and activists to ensure maximum involvement of civil society members, social activists, and professionals, so that the message of Seva reaches every household.

“The Seva Pakhwada is not about political symbolism, it is about reaffirming our duty to humanity. Each activity, each camp, each initiative should inspire people with the noble message of service before self,” Koul added.