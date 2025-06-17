BJP J&K pays tribute to Vijay Rupani, Ahmedabad Air India crash victims

Srinagar, Jun 16: The Bharatiya Janata Party, Jammu and Kashmir held a Shradhanjali Sabha on Monday at its State Office here. The event honoured former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and the other victims of the tragic Ahmedabad Air India plane crash.

Senior BJP leaders, office bearers, and many Karyakartas attended to pay their respects to the departed souls. Emotional tributes were given to Vijay Rupani, who was remembered for his service, humility, and dedication to the nation.

Speaking at the event, BJP Spokesperson Altaf Thakur shared deep sorrow over the untimely passing of Rupani. He offered condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in the tragedy, according to a party statement issued here.

Other leaders present included Wani Mudasir, Mushtaq Noorabadi, Sajid Yousuf Shah, Bilal Parray, Salinder Singh, Ashok Bhat, Sheikh Rasheed, Sheikh Bashir, Bhat Intiyaz, Choudhary Roshan, Manzoor Khan, Saba Bhat and other senior leaders from various morchas.

“The entire BJP Parivar in Jammu and Kashmir stands united with the grieving families during this tough time. Rupani ji’s contributions to public life and his strong commitment to party values will always be remembered. May the departed souls rest in peace,” the statement said.