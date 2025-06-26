Politics

BJP J&K commemorates Emergency Day, vows to prevent ‘such undemocratic actions’ in future

MP Khatana, Ashok Koul inaugurate Emergency Day Exhibition

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Jun 25: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K organised a solemn event here to observe Emergency Day, commemorating what it described as a dark chapter in Indian democracy when the Emergency was imposed on June 25, 1975.

The event, organised by senior BJP leader and DDC Srinagar Er Aijaz Hussain, along with the party’s Lal Chowk Constituency, saw active participation from party members, karyakartas, and local leaders. The Chief Guest was Member of Parliament (MP Rajya Sabha) Ghulam Ali Khatana.

MP Khatana, in his address, highlighted the importance of safeguarding democratic values and freedoms. He said, “The Emergency period is a grim reminder of excesses and the suppression of democratic institutions. We must never forget the sacrifices made by thousands of political workers, many of whom endured imprisonment and torture to uphold the Constitution and amplify the voice of the people.”

Ashok Koul, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) J&K, also spoke, reaffirming the party’s commitment to protect citizens’ rights and strengthen democracy across the nation, including Jammu & Kashmir. “Today, we remember those who stood against injustice during the Emergency. It is our collective duty to ensure that such an undemocratic move is never repeated in our history,” he added.

MP Khatana, along with Koul, inaugurated the Emergency Day Exhibition held at Municipality Park, Jawahar Nagar. Later, they planted saplings under the initiative “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (A Tree in Mother’s Name). The programme concluded with a pledge by all attendees to uphold the democratic ethos and work towards the development and unity of Jammu & Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The event also featured recitations, a brief documentary on the Emergency, and interactive sessions with senior party workers sharing their memories of resistance during that period.

 

 

