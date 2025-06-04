BJP holds meeting in Katra ahead of PM Modi’s visit to J&K 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir, convened a meeting at Katra for the upcoming visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to inaugurate the world’s highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River, Anji bridge and flag off the first Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar on June 6.

The meeting was chaired by BJP J&K President Sat Sharma (CA) and attended by senior leaders including Sunil Sharma (Leader of Opposition, J&K Assembly), Jugal Kishore Sharma (MP, Lok Sabha), Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal (General Secretary & MLA), Adv. Vibodh Gupta (General Secretary), MLAs Sh. Baldev Raj Sharma and Sh. Kuldeep Raj Dubey, District President Sh. Rohit Dubey, DDC Chairman Reasi Sh. Saraf Singh Nag, Sh. Shashi Gupta, Sh. Ramesh Sharma, Sh. Pawan Dev Singh along with several other prominent leaders of the party.

Sat Sharma congratulated the people of J&K and the nation on this momentous development, calling it a long-awaited step toward realizing the dream of rail connectivity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. He emphasized that under PM Modi’s visionary leadership, infrastructure development in J&K has progressed in a time-bound and mission-mode manner.

The inauguration of the Chenab Bridge and the launch of the Vande Bharat train to Srinagar, he noted, reflect the Modi government’s unwavering commitment to development, national integration, and regional empowerment. The leaders agreed that these initiatives will enhance connectivity, boost tourism, facilitate trade, and open up employment opportunities—ushering in a new era of economic growth for the region.

Sat Sharma also highlighted the emotional significance of the rail link, noting that pilgrims visiting Maa Vaishno Devi in Katra will now find it easier to extend their journey to the Kashmir Valley, further strengthening national unity.

Sunil Sharma said that this connectivity boost would have a transformative impact on the region’s economy, particularly in the sectors of tourism, trade, and employment. It is expected to bring in a new era of economic vibrancy, bridge distances, and promote national integration in a true sense.

Jugal Kishore Sharma reaffirmed the resolve to continued development spree in J&K under Modi-government and said that the people are ready to accord a grand welcome for Prime Minister Modi.

Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal appreciated the central government’s commitment to delivering long-pending infrastructure projects with speed and precision.

Adv. Vibodh Gupta described the Prime Minister’s visit as a defining moment in J&K’s journey toward integration and progress.

Later, senior BJP leaders held a meeting with top officials of the civil administration to take a stock of the preparations regarding upcoming visit of Prime Minister.