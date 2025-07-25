BJP holds felicitation ceremony for newly appointed state office bearers at Church Lane, Srinagar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir today organized a grand felicitation ceremony at Church Lane, Sonwar, Srinagar, to honour the newly appointed State Office Bearers of BJP J&K.

The event was graced by the presence of BJP General Secretary (Organization) J&K, Ashok Koul, who extended his heartfelt congratulations to the appointees and encouraged them to work with dedication and integrity for the organization and the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board (MoS), and senior BJP leaders, including Sofi Yousuf, M.M. War, Dr. Ali Mohammad Mir, Altaf Thakur, Rafiq Wani, Dr. Fareeda Khan, Sahil Bashir Bhat, Salinder Singh, Mushtaq Noorabadi, Ashraf Azad, and others were present.

The event witnessed participation from State and senior leaders, District Presidents, District General Secretaries, and Constituency Presidents from across the Kashmir valley.

The following newly appointed office bearers were felicitated during the ceremony: Dr. Shehnaz Ganai – Vice President, Anwar Khan – General Secretary, Mudasir Wani – Secretary, Arif Raja – Secretary, Adv. Sajid Yousuf Shah – State Media Co-Incharge, Sajjad Raina State Social Media Co-Incharge, Sartaj Majeed State IT Co-Incharge, Bilal Parray State Co-Convenor, All BJP Cells.

Addressing the gathering, Sh. Ashok Koul underscored the importance of organisational discipline and urged the newly appointed leaders to work at the grassroots level to further strengthen the party’s presence across Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, in her remarks, congratulated the new office bearers and encouraged them to uphold the core values and vision of the BJP while serving the public with unwavering commitment.

Speaking on the occasion, Anwar Khan said, This new responsibility is not just an honour but a pledge to work tirelessly for the betterment of our people, to strengthen the party’s structure, and to take the BJP’s vision to every corner of Jammu & Kashmir.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Altaf Thakur and District President Srinagar Adv Sheikh Salman to all participants and a collective pledge by the newly appointed office bearers to work with dedication for the welfare of the people and the continued growth of the BJP in the region.