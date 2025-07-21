BJP govt transforming states into hubs of dev: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jul 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that investments worth over Rs 1 lakh crore have been grounded in Uttarakhand in the past two years. He stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments were committed to the development of states, enabling them to attract industries and generate employment. “Under the leadership of Modi Ji, BJP governments are transforming states into hubs of good governance and development, making them preferred destinations for investment, industry, and employment. I am delighted that in Uttarakhand, over Rs 1 lakh crore worth of investments have already been grounded in the past two years,” Shah posted on X.”On this occasion, I interacted with investors and young entrepreneurs at the ‘Uttarakhand Investment Festival – 2025’ held in Rudrapur. In the double-engine government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand is emerging as a new hotspot for sectors ranging from tourism to healthcare, infrastructure, and food processing,” he added.Earlier on Saturday, Shah addressed the ‘Uttarakhand Investment Festival – 2025’, organized on the occasion of the realisation of Rs 1 lakh crore worth of investments in Uttarakhand, and the inauguration and foundation laying ceremony of various development projects worth Rs 1,271 crore by the state government.The Home Minister was also felicitated by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, who joined him for the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for various schemes under the Uttarakhand government.Shah took a strong swipe at the Congress party, accusing them of “torturing agitators” when the people of Uttarakhand were fighting for the demand of a state.