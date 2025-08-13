BJP committed to nation-building through dev, patriotism: Sat Sharma

Jammu, Aug 12: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir President, Sat Sharma, participated enthusiastically in a grand Tiranga Rally organised at Khour in District Akhnoor on Tuesday. The rally saw overwhelming public participation and was attended by MLA Mohan Lal Bhagat, District President Kuldeep Raj Sharma, senior party functionaries, and active supporters.Also present were DDC Vice-Chairperson Suraj Singh, former MLA Dr Krishan, Jagdish Bhagat, Brijeshwar Rana, Manmohan Kumar, and other leaders.Addressing the gathering at Khour, Sat said the Tiranga is more than a national flag; it symbolises India’s unity, pride, and sacrifice. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Jammu & Kashmir has entered an era marked by peace, development, and integration,” he said. The J&K BJP chief paid tribute to the courage of residents in border areas like Khour, hailing their contributions to the nation’s security. “The BJP remains committed to ensuring that development and welfare schemes reach every corner, including remote border villages,” he added.Later in the day, Sharma visited the border area of Pallanwala in Akhnoor, along with MLA Mohan Lal Bhagat. The team also inspected ongoing work at the Sub-District Hospital Akhnoor, reviewing progress on health infrastructure upgrades and other development projects aimed at improving public services.Mohan Lal Bhagat said that border residents of Akhnoor have always been at the forefront of protecting the nation. He reiterated the government’s commitment, under BJP leadership, to providing quality healthcare, education, and infrastructure to these communities.Kuldeep Raj Sharma said the large participation in the Tiranga Rally reflects the patriotic spirit and the trust of the people in BJP’s vision. He assured that BJP activists will continue working tirelessly to strengthen bonds between the party and the people, prioritising development in border areas.