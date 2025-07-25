SEOVideo

BJP appoints new office bearers; eight from Kashmir felicitated, says Gen Secy Ashok Koul

BJP new office bearers

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
0 Min Read

Jammu Kashmir Nationalist peoples front addresses media
BJP Reviews Progress of 2024 Membership Drive in J&K
BPC-157: A Multifaceted Peptide with Expanding Horizons
The Sacred Journey: History and Importance of Amaranth Yatra in Jammu & Kashmir. Complete Story.
Who is Hussain Organisation distributes free water bottles on the eve of muharram
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kashmir craft dealers given 7-day deadline to remove machine-made items or face blacklisting, deregistration
Next Article Drass all set for 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration.
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Jammu Civilian’s death regrettable, must be investigated transparently: CM Omar Abdullah
Developing Story Jammu
“Didn’t protect OBC community the way I should have”: Rahul Gandhi vows to correct ‘mistake’ with caste census
Breaking National
Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K
LG Sinha pays tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar, salutes his supreme sacrifice
Breaking Kashmir
Army Agniveer killed, 2 others including JCO injured In Landmine blast in Poonch
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News