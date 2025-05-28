Kashmir

BIS stakeholders conclave for Ladakh region organised at DIC Leh

Leh, May 27: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Jammu and Kashmir Branch Office (JKBO), Tuesday organised a stakeholders conclave for the Ladakh region at the District Industries Centre (DIC), Leh. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 40 industry representatives from diverse sectors across Ladakh.
The programme commenced with a welcome address by Tilak Raj, Director and Head of BIS-JKBO, who highlighted the pivotal role of standardisation and quality in promoting sustainable industrial development in the ecologically sensitive region of Ladakh.
Following the inaugural address, Hitesh Yadav, Deputy Director, BIS-JKBO, delivered a comprehensive presentation on BIS activities, the process for obtaining BIS certification, and the benefits of adopting Indian Standards. His insights focused on how industry players in Ladakh can leverage BIS support to enhance product quality, consumer confidence, and market access.
The conclave was coordinated by Ashish Dwivedi, Standard Promotion Officer, BIS-JKBO, who ensured seamless execution of the program and effective stakeholder engagement throughout the event. The interaction witnessed vibrant discussions on quality compliance, hallmarking, and the challenges faced by industries in the region. Participants expressed appreciation for BIS’s outreach efforts and emphasized the need of certification of Pashmina Products as per IS 17269:2021, for the quality of Ladakhi Pashminas. BIS remains committed to strengthening its presence in the Union Territory and supporting local industries in adopting best practices in standardization, certification, and quality management.

 

 

