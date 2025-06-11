BIS, JKBO conducts awareness programme for jewellers in Akhnoor

Jammu, June 10: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Jammu and Kashmir Branch Office (JKBO), successfully organised a hallmarking awareness programme for jewellers at Akhnoor, Jammu.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 60 jewellers from the area. The primary objective of the event was to raise awareness about the mandatory BIS Hallmarking Scheme and its vital role in ensuring the purity of gold jewellery and enhancing consumer trust. The session commenced with a welcome address by Tilak Raj, Director and Head, BIS JKBO. Niraj Kumar Mishra, Deputy Director, BIS JKBO, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the scheme, highlighting key topics such as the registration process, operational guidelines for hallmarked Jewellery Retail Outlets (HJROs) and penalties for non-compliance under the BIS Act.

The programme included an interactive session where participants actively engaged with BIS officials, seeking clarifications and appreciating the outreach efforts aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability in the jewellery trade. The programme was effectively coordinated by Pawan Verma (President) and Shubham Mishra, hallmarking representative, BIS JKBO. Through such awareness initiatives, BIS JKBO continues to reinforce its commitment to promoting quality, standardization, and consumer protection across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.