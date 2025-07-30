BIS J&K Branch conducts seminar to strengthen testing infra & academic collaboration

Jammu, July 29: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Jammu and Kashmir Branch Laboratory, Tuesday organised a Stakeholder Consultation Seminar under the theme— ‘BIS–Academia–Laboratories– Harnessing Accredited Testing Infrastructure to Enhance the Quality, Credibility and Reach of BIS Standards.’A statement issued here said that the event aimed to foster greater collaboration between academic institutions, government laboratories, and BIS, with a focus on enhancing the implementation and integrity of Indian Standards across the Union Territory. The seminar was graced by Nishat S. Haque, Scientist G and Deputy Director General (Lab), who served as the Chief Guest. Also present were Ajay Tiwari, Head of LPPD, Rajat Gupta, Scientist D Partha Sarthi Mondal, Head of NRL. All dignitaries delivered insightful addresses, highlighting the importance of robust testing infrastructure in ensuring product quality and compliance with BIS standards. Speakers shed light on both existing and forthcoming Quality Control Orders (QCOs), and urged academic institutions and government laboratories to seek empanelment with BIS to conduct testing in line with relevant Indian Standards (IS). Laboratories with suitable infrastructure were encouraged to associate with BIS by participating in sample testing and quality assurance programmes. The seminar represents a significant step towards strengthening technical capacity, building institutional linkages, and expanding the reach and credibility of BIS standards in Jammu and Kashmir. Through such consultations, BIS seeks to align quality assurance mechanisms with national development goals and promote a culture of standardisation, safety and consumer trust.