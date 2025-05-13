Birla Pampore scores 100% in first CBSE Class 10 Batch with 30% above 90%, 49+ distinctions

Birla Open Minds International School, Pampore, has marked a historic achievement by securing a 100% pass rate in its debut CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations. Over 30% of students scored above 90%, and more than 83% earned distinctions, setting a new benchmark for academic excellence in the region.

The top performers include Atufa Reyaz (96.6%), Zaid Nisar and Saddah Manzoor (95.4% each), Mohammad Afaaq Jan (94.8%), and Aarizoo Bint Shafi (94%).

Principal Dr. Mehnaaz Rehman attributed the success to “perseverance, sincere efforts, and a shared pursuit of excellence” by students and faculty. She emphasized that the school remains dedicated to fostering creativity, emotional intelligence, and independent thinking—qualities that define true success.

Birla Pampore’s educational approach blends strong academics with life skills, leadership, empathy, and personal growth. Students echoed this philosophy, highlighting how their education went beyond grades.

Atufa Reyaz said, “A child’s true worth is not defined by marks, but by growth, creativity, and resilience.” Zaid Nisar noted the importance of confidence, support, and values, while Saddah Manzoor called the achievement a “collaborative effort” reflecting holistic learning.

As the school celebrates this milestone, it stays committed to shaping compassionate, capable individuals prepared for life beyond the classroom.