Birla Open Minds Clinches Title at Anantnag Rugby Championship 2025

Anantnag, Aug 13: The District Anantnag Rugby Championship 2025, organised by the district Anantnag Rugby Association under the aegis of the J&K Rugby Association and recognised and sponsored by the J&K Sports Council, concluded on Wednesday at Birla Open Minds International School, Batangoo Anantnag.As per a statement issued here, the two-day event, held from August 12-13, featured around 15 teams comprising 150 boys and girls from various schools and clubs across the district. The opening ceremony was graced by Shaziya Farooq, Principal of Birla Open Minds International School, as the chief guest, with Owais Ahmad Dar as the guest of honour, and Bashir Ahmad, Manager-Incharge of Sports Stadium Anantnag, as the special guest. The closing ceremony featured Anees ul Islam, Coordinator J&K National Conference Anantnag, as the chief guest. The guests of honour included Syed Saba Shafi, District Vice President National Conference Anantnag, Shahid Rasheed Dar, Chairman of KIE Anantnag, and Suhail Hassan Bhat, CEO of Royal Sports Academy Anantnag.Birla Open Minds International School, Batangoo Anantnag, emerged as the overall winners, with KIE Anantnag as the runners-up and Royal Sports Academy Anantnag securing second runner-up position. District Anantnag Rugby Association Secretary, Shujaat Altaf Pahalwan, expressed gratitude to J&K Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gull, the Secretary and President of the J&K Rugby Association, District Administration, Birla Open Minds International School, KIE Anantnag, and the organising committee for their continued support in hosting such events.