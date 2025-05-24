“Big tragedy:” Rahul Gandhi meets shelling-hit families in Poonch

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited Poonch to meet the families affected by recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan.

Speaking briefly with reporters, Rahul Gandhi, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), called the situation “a very big tragedy” and expressed solidarity with the victims.

He said that a lot of people have died and suffered losses. “I spoke to the people, tried to understand their problems. They told me that they want to raise a couple of things at the national level, and I will raise them,” he said—(KNO)