“Big thing for J&K”: BJP’s Baldev Raj Sharma on PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Baldev Raj Sharma on Thursday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming event of inaugurating the highest rail bridge—-Chenab Rail Bridge as “historic” for Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly constituency MLA said that PM Modi will also flag a Vande Bharat Kashmir from Katra.

“PM Modi will be inaugurating the world’s highest rail bridge, Chenab Rail Bridge, on April 19 and will flag off the first Vande Bharat Express to Kashmir from Katra. This is a historic moment for Katra and J&K. This is a big thing for Jammu and Kashmir state,” Sharma said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh had earlier confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district to inaugurate the Vande Bharat train, which will undertake the journey from Jammu to Srinagar via Katra district.

He said that the train services for the inaugural Vande Bharat would start from Katra, temporarily, since the Jammu railway station remains under construction. Highlighting the importance of the inaugural event, the Union Minister said that the Vande Bharat would connect the Kashmir Valley to the rest of the country.

“PM Narendra Modi will visit Udhampur on April 19 to inaugurate the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat, and the service is being started from Katra temporarily because of the Jammu railway station being under construction… This will be a grand event connecting Kashmir Valley to the rest of the country,” Singh told reporters here.

On January 23, Indian Railways conducted the trial run of the first Vande Bharat train from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) railway station to the Srinagar railway station. The train will run through Anji Khad Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge, and Chenab Bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world.

This train has been designed keeping in mind the cold climate conditions of the Kashmir valley.

Notably, the first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route, running at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour.

During the financial year 2022-23, approximately 31.84 lakh were booked to travel on Vande Bharat trains. The overall occupancy of Vande Bharat trains during this period has been 96.62 per cent. (ANI)