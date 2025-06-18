“Big relief to public will come into effect from Aug 15”: Nitin Gadkari on new FASTag-based annual pass

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the introduction of a FASTag-based Annual Pass will provide a ‘big relief’ to commuters as it will reduce the financial burden and ease travel with no need to stop at toll plazas.

The Union Minister said that the annual pass scheme that will allow commuters to cross 200 toll plazas on National Highways for just Rs 3,000 annually–down from the earlier average of Rs 10,000. The scheme will come into effect from August 15.

Speaking about the scheme, Nitin Gadkari said, “The decision made by the government will provide great relief to the public. It will enable people to travel on a very large scale. Earlier, people had to pay a toll of at least Rs 10,000. Now, the new pass costs only Rs 3000, allowing for a validity of 200 trips annually. One trip means crossing one toll.”

Gadkari said the new system translates to an average toll cost of Rs 15 per crossing–substantially lower than the current average–and is expected to save regular highway users up to Rs 7,000 a year.

Gadkari also highlighted that the scheme will enhance ease of travel by eliminating the need for vehicles to stop at toll plazas, thus cutting down congestion and travel time. The new annual pass will, however, apply only to National Highways and not to state roads.

“The advantage here is that 200 tolls will be crossed, resulting in an average cost of Rs 15 per toll crossing. This means people will save Rs 7000 every year. With the introduction of our new system, the need to stop at toll plazas will be eliminated. Those who were previously stopping will benefit from this scheme. This scheme applies only to National Highways and not state roads. It will commence on August 15,” said Gadkari.

With this move, the government aims to encourage digital tolling, ease traffic flow, and bring greater transparency to highway toll operations.

Meanwhile, Haryana Minister Anil Vij also spoke on the new FASTag annual pass scheme and said, “Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has made a historic decision. This will give relief to private vehicle owners from time and petrol-diesel wastage and will also benefit them financially. This is a very welcome step; I appreciate it.”

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the annual FASTag will be valid only for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.

“A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH,” said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on X.

“This policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction. By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimizing disputes at toll plazas, the Annual Pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners,” he added.

Gadkari said that the government’s decision will give significant relief to people, and the toll charges on national highways that came to about Rs 10,000 earlier will now come to Rs 3,000 with the annual pass. (ANI)