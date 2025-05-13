“Bharat Mata ki Jai maidaan mein bhi goonjti hai aur mission mein bhi”: PM Modi says nefarious designs of Pakistan failed each time

Prime Minister on Tuesday lauded the Indian Armed Force on the stupendous success of the operation stating that that the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ is the resolve of every soldier who is ready to sacrifice their lives for the country, adding that when it echoes in the war field as well as in the missions.

Addressing the armed forces at the Adampur Air Base, Prime Minister Modi further said that the slogan ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ is also the voice of every citizen who wants to live for the country and do something for the country.

“‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ maidaan mein bhi goonjti hai aur mission mein bhi. Jab Bharat ke sainik Maa Bharati bolte hai toh dushman ke kaleje kaanp jaate hai… Bharat Mata ki Jai. The world has just seen the power of this slogan. Bharat Mata ki Jai is not just a slogan, Bharat Mata ki Jai is the resolve of every soldier who is ready to sacrifice their lives for the country. It is the voice of every citizen who wants to live for the country and do something for the country.”

“‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ maidaan mein bhi goonjti hai aur mission mein bhi. Jab Bharat ke sainik Maa Bharati bolte hai toh dushman ke kaleje kaanp jaate hai… (Bharat Mata ki Jai reverberates in the fields and mission too… when the soldiers of India chant Mother India ki Jai, the hearts of the enemies tremble.),” he added.

The Prime Minister further said that the Indian defence forces have created history and made billions of Indian proud.

“When our drones destroy the walls of the enemy’s fort. When our missile reaches its target with a stunning sound, we tell the enemy, Jai Bharat Mata. When we raise the slogan, we show the enemy, Jai Bharat Mata. When our armies let out the threat of nuclear blackmail, only one thing resounds from the sky to the depths, Jai Bharat Mata. You all have made millions of Indians proud. You have raised the pride of every Indian. You have created history,” he said.

“I can proudly say that all of you reached your target with perfection. In Pakistan, it was not just the terrorist camps and their air bases that were destroyed, but their nefarious designs and audacity were also defeated,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi who travelled to Adampur Air Base in Jalandhar today interacted with Air Warriors days after the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

PM Modi was also briefed by Air Force personnel at the base.

“Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation, ” the PM said in a post on X.

The Adampur base was one of the Air Bases active during Op Sindoor. On Monday, DG Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti stated that the purpose of Operation Sindoor was to target terrorists, and not to engage with the Pakistan Military or Pakistani civilians.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the forces had been given full freedom to wipe out terrorists. In his address to the Nation, PM Modi said, “Every terror organisation now knows ‘ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai.”

PM Modi said Indian Air Force, Army Navy, Border Security Force and India’s paramilitary forces are constantly on alert.”

After the surgical strike and air strike, now Operation Sindoor is India’s policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal,” he said.”

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 tourists were killed.

In addition to eliminating over 100 terrorists, the strikes targeted 11 Air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities. The air, land and sea operations were carried out with calibrated restraint, with an emphasis on minimising civilian casualties. (ANI)