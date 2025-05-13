“Bharat ke taraf nazar uthane ka ek hi anjam–tabahi”: PM Modi’s stern warning to terror elements

In a resolute and fiery address to Air Force soldiers at Adampur air base, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a clear and uncompromising message to those who threaten India’s sovereignty and security.

“Bharat ke taraf nazar uthane ke liye ek hi anjam hai–tabahi (There is only one answer to raising eyes towards India–destruction),” PM Modi declared, reinforcing the nation’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and cross-border aggression.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister highlighted the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces.

“The ones who dared to challenge us faced the might of our soldiers. Nine terror hideouts were destroyed. Over 100 terrorists eliminated. Their leaders now understand–raising eyes towards India only invites ruin,” he said.

His voice thundered with resolve as he issued a stark warning, “Bharat mein nirdosh logon ka khoon bahaane ka ek hi anjaam hoga–vinash aur mahavinash (There will be only one result for shedding the blood of innocent people in India–destruction and great destruction).”

Standing shoulder to shoulder with the guardians of the skies, PM Modi saluted the valour, commitment, and unmatched strength of India’s defence forces, sending a loud and clear message to the enemies.

Addressing the air force personnel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The enemies tried to provoke the Indian Armed Forces, but you responded from the frontlines with force and precision. Their key operatives were eliminated. Nine terrorist hideouts were destroyed, and over 100 terrorists were neutralised. Now, they’ve understood clearly–raising eyes against India will lead to only one outcome: destruction. And shedding the blood of innocent Indians will bring just one result: destruction–and total annihilation.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further sent out a decisive message to Pakistan and the terror networks operating under its shelter, declaring that the Indian Armed Forces–Army, Air Force, and Navy–have proven their might across every front.

“The Pakistani army, under whose shelter these terrorists were relying upon, has been defeated by the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Navy. The Pakistani forces have been given a message that there is no such place in Pakistan where terrorists can sit and breathe freely,” he said.

“Ham ghar mai ghuskar marenge, aur bachne ka ek mauka nai denge. We will storm their homes and destroy them–we won’t give them even a chance to escape,” said the Prime Minister.

Highlighting India’s advanced defence capabilities, PM Modi stated, “For days, Pakistan will lose sleep thinking about our drones and our missiles.”

Highlighting India’s growing strength in modern warfare, PM Modi invoked the enduring spirit of heroism with poetic flair.

Quoting lines once dedicated to Maharana Pratap’s legendary horse Chetak, he said, “Kaushal dikhlaya chaalo mai, udd gaya bhayanak bhalo mai, nirbheek gaya vo dhalo mai, sarpat dauda karwalo mai.”

“These words were written for Chetak, but they resonate just as powerfully with the precision and bravery embodied in our modern weapons today,” PM Modi said, drawing a direct line from India’s historical valour to its present-day military might.

Lauding the success of Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister praised the armed forces for their courage and unity.

“My brave friends, through Operation Sindoor, you have strengthened the very soul of our nation. You have bound India in a thread of unity, defended its honour, and raised the self-respect of our country to new heights,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also lauded the armed forces on the stupendous success of the operation stating that that the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ is the resolve of every soldier who is ready to sacrifice their lives for the country, adding that when it echoes in the war field as well as in the missions.

He said that the Indian armed forces have created history by their precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor and had demolished Islamabad’s “nuclear blackmail”.

Prime Minister Modi, who travelled to Adampur Air Base in Jalandhar today, interacted with Air Warriors days after the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. He was also briefed by Air Force personnel at the base.

The Adampur base was one of the Air Bases active during Operation Sindoor. On Monday, DG Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti stated that the purpose of Operation Sindoor was to target terrorists, and not to engage with the Pakistan Military or Pakistani civilians.

After the surgical strike and air strike, Operation Sindoor is India’s policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal,” he said.

“Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 tourists were killed.

In addition to eliminating over 100 terrorists, the strikes targeted 11 Air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities. The air, land and sea operations were carried out with calibrated restraint, with an emphasis on minimising civilian casualties. (ANI)