Bharat emerged as global leader under PM Modi’s decisive leadership: J&K BJP Chief

Jammu, Aug 10: “Under the strong and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharat has emerged as a global leader. The recent successful Operation Sindoor has once again proven India’s military might, placing our nation firmly on the world map,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir president, Sat Sharma, said on Sunday.Leading a grand Tiranga Yatra from Arnia to Jabowal, which culminated in a public meeting in the panchayat Jabowal, Bishnah constituency, Sharma said, “The BJP, driven by the spirit of nationalism, is committed to ensuring that every city, every village, and every last person in the remotest corner of society benefits from the nation’s progress. Real development means leaving no one behind.”The event witnessed massive participation of BJP workers, prominent locals, and new entrants, who joined the party during the meeting, the party said in a statement issued here.Sharma hailed the overwhelming enthusiasm of the people and said that the BJP’s Tiranga Yatras are not just symbolic events, but a reaffirmation of the party’s commitment to the nation-first ideology.MLA Ch Vikram Randhawa, while addressing the gathering, said that the Tiranga Yatra is a reminder to every citizen about the sacrifices made for freedom and the importance of safeguarding the unity and integrity of the country. “The Modi government has ensured unparalleled infrastructure growth, particularly in border areas like Arnia and Bishnah. From roads to health facilities, we are bridging the gap between rural and urban development,” he said.MLA Dr Rajiv Bhagat highlighted the developmental initiatives undertaken in his constituency and stressed the importance of grassroots outreach. “Our goal is not just to deliver schemes but to ensure that people are aware of and benefit from them. The BJP’s governance model is rooted in accountability, transparency, and service,” he added.District President Rinku Choudhary extended a heartfelt vote of thanks to the people and pledged that BJP workers will remain active at the ground level to serve the people.“We will ensure that the policies of the Modi government reach every household and every deserving individual. The faith the people have shown in the BJP today strengthens our resolve to work even harder,” he affirmed.The event was also attended by SC Morcha President & DDC Dharminder Kumar, Kissan Morcha President Rakesh Pant, Prabhari Rajinder Singh Chib, Ex Sarpanch Balbir Kumar, Faqir Chand Bhagat, Rajni Chouhan, Surjeet Singh, Ashok Virdi, Girdhar Gopal, and other senior BJP leaders.A notable highlight of the programme was the joining of several prominent leaders from other political parties, including Bobby Chouhan, NC Block President, Shamsher Singh, Ex Sarpanch Jabowal, Subhash Choudhary, Suresh Singh, Subhash Chander, Krishan Lal, Ex Panch Subhash and others.Welcoming them, Sat Sharma said, “The pro-people policies of the Modi government, our commitment to peace and progress, and our unflinching dedication to serving humanity are drawing people from all walks of life to join the world’s largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party.”