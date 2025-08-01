BGSBU hosts awareness talk on drug abuse

Rajouri, July 31: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, under the banner of the Viksit Bharat Youth Connect Programme, organised a special awareness talk on the theme ‘Impact of Drug Abuse on Youth and Society’.According to a statement issued here, the event aimed to educate and engage the university’s youth on the alarming issue of drug abuse and its far-reaching consequences for individuals, families, and society. Vice Chancellor, Prof.Jawaid Iqbal lauded the initiative as an important step toward shaping a responsible and drug-free youth. Registrar of the University Abhishek Sharma, underlined the importance of sustained efforts and community engagement in building a resilient and empowered student community.He emphasised that such programs reflect the university’s commitment to nation-building in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Parvaiz Alam, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, GMC Rajouri (J&K). Dr. Alam delivered an informative session outlining the psychological, physiological, and social impacts of drug abuse. Shivender Mehta delivered the welcome address, Dr. Shafqat Mughal, Principal, Polytechnic in his talk highlighted the role of educational institutions in shaping youth behavior and values. Dr. Abdul Hannan Khan extended the vote of thanks.