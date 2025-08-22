‘Benu Heritage’ classical music festival set to inspire Kashmir’s youth

Srinagar, Aug 21: Kashmir is set to host a two-day Classical Music Festival for the youth, titled “Benu Heritage”, on August 23 and August 25. The festival is being organised by Benu in collaboration with SaMaPa (Sopori Academy of Music and Performing Arts) as part of a CSR initiative of Matrix Freight Systems Pvt. Ltd., celebrating the timeless legacy of Indian classical music.A statement issued here said that the festival will begin on August 23 at Delhi Public School, Srinagar, featuring a vocal recital by Dr Ojest Pratap Singh and a flute recital by Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Pandit Chetan Joshi. The concluding session on August 25 will be held at Lalla Arifa Auditorium, Government College for Women, M.A. Road, Srinagar, showcasing a vocal recital by Vidushi Padmaja Chakraborty, followed by a Santoor recital by maestro Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori.A host of acclaimed accompanying artistes will perform, including Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri and Ujith Udayakumar (Tabla), Shri Rishi Shankar Upadhyay (Pakhawaj), Dr Ashique Kumar (Harmonium), Ms Sonali Roy Chowdhury and Dr Waseem Rafiabadi (Vocal), Poushali Dutta and Dr Shabir Ahmad Mir (Tanpura and Sur Santoor). Noted television and stage personality Sadhna Shrivastav will compere the festival. During the event, SaMaPa and Benu will also honour cultural luminaries of Jammu and Kashmir, including renowned singers Waheed Jeelani and Munir Ahmad Mir, for their contributions to Kashmiri music. SaMaPa, founded by the late Pandit Bhajan Sopori, revered as the “Saint of Santoor” and “King of Strings”, is a nationally acclaimed cultural movement now led by Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori, carrying forward the ancient Sopori Santoor tradition. Benu, founded by Vidushi Padmaja Chakraborty, has been at the forefront of engaging youth with classical music and preserving India’s musical heritage through outreach to children and young audiences.