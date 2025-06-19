BreakingKashmir

Bengal Man Found Dead in Srinagar, Probe launched

A 30-year-old man from West Bengal was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Srinagar on Thursday, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) the man was found unconscious and immediately taken to the SMHS hospital, however, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

He said the man was reportedly at Hari Singh High Street and was working as a jeweller in the same area. He has been identified as Pallab Maji (30) son of Manto Maj of West Bengal.

Police have taken cognisance of the matter and further investigation has been launched in this regard—(KNO)

