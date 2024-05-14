Developing Story

Below normal night temp in Kashmir amid dry weather forecast

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read

Amid forecast for mainly dry weather, night temperature recorded a drop and settled below normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.5°C against 9.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 7.0°C against9.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.6°C against 5.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.5°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 6.6°C against 7.0°C and it was 2.7°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 6.5°C against 6.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 3.1°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 3.8°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 18.8°C against 19.9°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 4.7°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 11.6°C, Batote 13.0°C and Bhaderwah 9.6°C, he said.

Regarding forecast, he said, mainly dry weather is expected till May 18.

On May 19, he said, generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/thunder at few places towards afternoon. From May 20-23, he said, generally dry weather is expected. (GNS)

 

You Might Also Like

PM Modi offers prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi ahead of filing Lok Sabha nomination

LS polls in Srinagar: “Decision taken in 2019 not acceptable to people of J-K”, says Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar records 38 pc polling in LS polls, highest in many decades

Hotel damaged in Sonamarg fire mishap

Hajj Pilgrims from Kashmir face hardships in Saudi Arabia, raise concerns over Haj Committee responsibilities

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article LS polls in Srinagar: “Decision taken in 2019 not acceptable to people of J-K”, says Mehbooba Mufti
Next Article SIA Raids Conducted at Two Locations in Kulgam Searched
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

SIA Raids Conducted at Two Locations in Kulgam Searched
Breaking
LS Polls 2024: Srinagar witnesses highest voter turnout in two decades
Top Stories
Civic duty amidst celebration, Groom casts vote on Wedding Day
Top Stories
From stones to ballots: Srinagar’s downtown ‘walks a step forward this time’
City

Recent Comments

No comments to show.