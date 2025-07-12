Politics

Begum Akbar Jehan uplifted Gujjar-Bakerwal community: Rana

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, Jul 11: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, on Friday paid rich tributes to the revered “Madar-e-Meherban” Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah on her 25th death anniversary.The minister remembered her as a “pillar of strength and a champion of social justice, who worked tirelessly for the welfare and empowerment of all communities in Jammu and Kashmir”.Rana recalled Begum Akbar Jehan’s immense contribution towards the upliftment and welfare of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community. He highlighted her pioneering efforts in promoting education, healthcare and social welfare initiatives that greatly benefited the community. The minister lauded Begum Akbar Jehan’s unwavering commitment to the cause of women’s empowerment and her selfless services to the people. “We remain committed to continuing her work and initiatives for the welfare and empowerment of the people, particularly the Gujjar-Bakerwal community,” he added.

Mian Altaf campaigns for son Mehr Ali, highlights his dev works
Mehbooba, Mian Altaf, Zafar Manhas file nomination papers for Anantnag-Rajouri parl seat
NC govt won’t fight New Delhi; we want solutions for J&K: Dr Farooq
Rajouri deaths: MP Altaf seeks thorough probe
Dr Jitendra calls for ‘competency-based’ capacity building for civil servants
Share This Article
Previous Article Encash Mahindra at Athwajan launches XUV 3XO REVX
Next Article DoT rolls out Sanchar Mitra Scheme nationwide to empower youth as digital ambassadors
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

NC, Congress misled people for decades, BJP brought dev in J&K: MP Khatana
Politics
MP hails ‘Bharat Sanrachana – J&K 2025’ exhibition as reflection of New India’s vision
Politics
Rising Kashmir
Opp leaders, civil society urge J&K govt to revoke order shifting Dy CEO HQ from Shopian
Politics
PM Modi’s Green Mobility Vision : India launches first-ever e-Truck incentive scheme
Business