Begum Akbar Jehan uplifted Gujjar-Bakerwal community: Rana

Srinagar, Jul 11: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, on Friday paid rich tributes to the revered “Madar-e-Meherban” Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah on her 25th death anniversary.The minister remembered her as a “pillar of strength and a champion of social justice, who worked tirelessly for the welfare and empowerment of all communities in Jammu and Kashmir”.Rana recalled Begum Akbar Jehan’s immense contribution towards the upliftment and welfare of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community. He highlighted her pioneering efforts in promoting education, healthcare and social welfare initiatives that greatly benefited the community. The minister lauded Begum Akbar Jehan’s unwavering commitment to the cause of women’s empowerment and her selfless services to the people. “We remain committed to continuing her work and initiatives for the welfare and empowerment of the people, particularly the Gujjar-Bakerwal community,” he added.