Beautification drive brings joy to students at school near LoC in Kargil

Kaksar, May 05: In a remarkable display of community spirit, ROQS – The Helping Team, in collaboration with The Little Hands Project Kaksar, has transformed Primary School Ajinopora Kaksar, nestled along the Line of Control in Kargil of the Union Territory of Ladakh into a vibrant and welcoming learning environment.

As part of their “Sunday For Humanity” initiative, a group of dedicated teachers and local volunteers spent four consecutive days breathing new life into the school through a major beautification and decoration drive. The initiative aimed to not only uplift the physical space but also inspire the young minds who attend the school daily.

The result was a school that now radiates color, creativity, and hope—bringing smiles to students and earning heartfelt appreciation from parents, teachers, and community members alike.

Sarpanch Mohammad Hussain commended the effort, praising the volunteers for their dedication and reaffirming his full support. “Such voluntary efforts are vital for boosting education and morale in our remote and often overlooked regions,” he stated.

The transformation stands as a testament to the power of grassroots volunteerism and the impact of collective action, particularly in border communities like Kaksar. It is a shining example of how compassion, when paired with commitment, can sow seeds of change where it is needed most.