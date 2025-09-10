Bear attack leaves father-son duo injured in Gbl

Follow us on

Ganderbal, Sept 09: In a fresh case of man-animal conflict, a father-son duo sustained injuries in a bear attack in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday

Officials said the incident occurred in Kunmulla Akhal in Kangan area Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, where a bear attacked the duo in the nearby forest. On hearing their cries, locals rushed to the spot and managed to rescue them before shifting the injured to Sub-District Hospital Kangan.

Doctors at the hospital referred both victims to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment. The injured have been identified as 25-year-old Mohammad Nooruddin Bargat, son of Mohammad Rashid, and 50-year-old Mohammad Rashid Bargat, son of Mohammad Yousuf both residents of Rajouri district. The Wildlife Department has repeatedly appealed to people living near forest areas to remain cautious, as the movement of wild animals towards habitations has been on the rise in the Valley.