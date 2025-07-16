“Beacon of inspiration…”: Union Cabinet adopts resolution welcoming Group Captain Shukla’s return from International Space Station

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday adopted a resolution welcoming return of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from International Space Station and said it heralds a new chapter in India’s space programme and gives a golden glimpse of the country’s future space programme.

The resolution, which was read by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a cabinet briefing, said that this successful mission significantly elevates India’s global standing in space exploration.

“It is a vital stepping stone towards India’s own human spaceflight ambition, including the Gaganyaan and the Bharatiya Antariksha Station. It reaffirms India’s resolve to be at the forefront of human space exploration,” the resolution said.

The Union Cabinet commended the Indian Space Research Organisation and the entire community of country’s scientists and engineers and said their relentless efforts have made this achievement

possible.

The Cabinet lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his strategic foresight and guidance have enabled the country to chart new frontiers.

“Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission is not just a personal triumph – it is a beacon of inspiration for a new generation of young Indians. It will ignite the scientific temper, fuel curiosity, and inspire countless youth to pursue careers in science and embrace innovation,” the resolution said.

The Cabinet reaffirmed its firm conviction that this mission will energise the national resolve to build Viksit Bharat–a Developed India–by 2047, as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

“On July 15, 2025, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has landed back safely on earth from his space journey, representing infinite aspirations of India. This is a moment of pride, glory and joy for the entire nation. The Cabinet joins the nation in celebrating the return of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to Earth, following the successful completion of his historic 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station,” the resolution said.

“Launched on June 25, 2025, with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as Mission Pilot, this mission marked a watershed moment – the first time an Indian astronaut travelled to the International Space Station. It heralds a new chapter in India’s space programme and gives a golden glimpse of our future space programme,” it added.

During his time aboard the International Space Station, Group Captain Shukla worked seamlessly with fellow members of the Axiom-4 Crew and Expedition 73, embodying India’s growing leadership in international space cooperation.

He conducted pioneering experiments in microgravity on subjects such as muscle regeneration, algal and microbial growth, crop viability, microbial survivability, cognitive performance in space, and the behaviour of cyanobacteria. These studies will deepen global understanding of human spaceflight and microgravity science, and provide critical inputs for India’s future missions, the resolution said.

“The Cabinet applauds the visionary and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose strategic foresight, unwavering belief in India’s space potential, and consistent guidance have enabled the country to chart new frontiers and emerge as a leader among spacefaring nations,” the resolution said.

The Cabinet also recalled with pride India’s recent landmark achievements, including the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the South Pole of the Moon on August 23, 2023, a day etched in history as India’s National Space Day.

“Likewise, India’s Aditya-L1 Mission launched in 2023 has significantly enhanced humanity’s understanding of solar activity. These feats reflect the spirit of scientific excellence and national self-reliance,” the resolution said.

It said that through sustained reforms in the space sector, the Government has unlocked unprecedented growth in India’s space economy. The emergence of around 300 new start-ups in this sector has not only led to job creation at a large scale, but also nurtured a vibrant ecosystem of innovation, entrepreneurship and technology-driven development, the resolution said. (ANI)