Batamaloo residents protest water shortage, seek urgent redressal

Srinagar, Aug 19: The residents of Lachmanpora and Danderkhah areas of Batamaloo in Srinagar are growing increasingly frustrated with an ongoing water crisis, which they say has left them struggling without a reliable supply for the past two months. Locals claim that despite repeated complaints to the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, no significant action has been taken, leaving families to face severe hardships.The shortage has forced many residents to walk long distances with buckets and containers to fetch water from nearby areas. Families with young children, elderly parents, and those with medical conditions are particularly affected.Naveed Bhat, a local resident, said, “We used to have a steady water supply, but for nearly two months now, there has been no proper supply. It’s been incredibly difficult for everyone, especially the elderly and children.” Mushtaq Ahmad, another resident, added, “This is a daily struggle. We wake up and our first thought is whether we will have enough water for the day. We cannot go on like this. The authorities need to act before the situation turns worse.” Several households are now spending large sums daily to buy drinking water. “We are forced to spend hundreds of rupees just to ensure clean drinking water. This is becoming unaffordable,” said Shahid KachrooWomen in the area are bearing the brunt of the crisis, often queuing for hours to fill a few buckets. “It is humiliating to run from one neighbourhood to another just to get water for basic needs,” said Shabnam Wani, a resident. Notably, on Monday, residents held a protest to draw attention to the ongoing water crisis, blocking a main road and urging authorities to take immediate action. One woman protester said, “We see MLAs and others when they need our votes, but once elections are over, they disappear.”The protesters warned that if the water crisis is not addressed soon, they will escalate their agitation. “We cannot continue like this. If nothing is done, we will intensify our protest,” one participant said.Responding to the concerns, a senior official from the Jal Shakti Department (PHE), requesting anonymity, said the issue is being addressed. “We are aware of the difficulties residents are facing in Lachmanpora and Danderkhah. Reduced water pressure in taps is caused by blockages in the distribution pipes. Our teams have been directed to locate and remove these blockages at the earliest. Efforts are also underway to ensure a more consistent water supply once the issue is resolved. We assure the public that the situation will be addressed promptly.” As authorities work to resolve the crisis, residents remain hopeful that a steady water supply will soon be restored, easing the daily hardships faced by families.