Basohli painting’s GI status reflects rich culture: LG

Jammu, Aug 03: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today unveiled the teaser and brochure for the upcoming Basohli Utsav-2025 at Raj Bhawan.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to the Administration, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Vishwasthali organisation, and other stakeholders for their collective efforts in celebrating the unique creative traditions of Basohli and the rich historical heritage of the region.

The third edition of BasohliUtsav is scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 2. This year’s festival will focus on the traditions of the Ramayana.

The event will feature Ramayana-themed exhibitions and booklets, folk arts exhibitions, national competitions in folk dance and singing, local sports competitions, and a variety of other art and cultural activities. The mega event will also honour local folk artists, artisans, and litterateurs.

Highlighting Basohli’s distinct cultural and artistic heritage, the Lieutenant Governor praised the efforts of IGNCA in promoting the region’s uniqueness across India.

“The rich artistic tradition of the region is most extraordinarily seen in Basohli painting, which was granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2023. I hope people from all over the country will come to visit BasohliUtsav,” he added.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu,Ramesh Kumar; Shakti Kumar Pathak, Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), J&K; ShrutiAwasthi, Regional Director IGNCA; along with members of IGNCA and Vishwasthali organisation, were present at the event.