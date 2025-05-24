Kashmir

Baramulla’s Azad Gunj Eco park road in dilapidated state, locals appeal for action

Umer Mehraj
Umer Mehraj
2 Min Read

Baramulla: The road connecting Azad Gunj to Eco Park in the Khadniyar area of Baramulla is in a severe state of disrepair, riddled with potholes and posing daily challenges for commuters.

Local residents said that this stretch serves as a lifeline for several adjoining mohallas and colonies, catering to thousands of people each day. It also passes through some busy sites, including the historic Gurudwara Chatti Patshahi at Tawheed Gunj and Darul Uloom Almustafwi, further adding to the urgency of its restoration.

Residents said that despite repeated appeals to the concerned authorities, no remedial action has been taken, sparking serious concerns regarding public safety.

They lamented that even though the area lies in close proximity to the district administration headquarters, the old town continues to face neglect.

“We have approached officials numerous times, but our pleas fall on deaf ears,” said Zeeshan Ahmad, a local resident.

A shopkeeper affected by the deteriorating condition of the road echoed these concerns, stating, “Despite repeated assurances, no concrete steps have been taken. The road remains in a deplorable state.”

He further added that the poor condition of the road is particularly distressing for patients, especially pregnant women, who struggle to commute safely. He warned that the deep potholes and uneven surfaces have rendered the stretch accident-prone.

“It is high time the authorities intervene and undertake immediate repairs in the interest of public welfare,” another resident urged.

