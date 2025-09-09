Baramulla U-14 Girls triumph at inter-district provincial Volleyball championship

Follow us on

Baramulla, Sep 08: The Under-14 Girls Volleyball team from Baramulla district of north Kashmir Monday clinched the title at the inter-district provincial level Volleyball competition.

As per a statement issued here, the thrilling final against Kulgam was held at Shopian, where Baramulla displayed exceptional skill, teamwork and determination to emerge as champions. Youth Services and Sports district Baramulla has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the entire team for their outstanding performance, sportsmanship, and hard work throughout the competition. The victory not only reflects the talent and commitment of the young athletes but also strengthens the sporting spirit in the district. Youth Services and Sports department district Baramulla remains committed to encouraging and supporting youth participation in sports at all levels.