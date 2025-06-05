Baramulla Police Secures Breakthrough in POCSO Case

Baramulla Police has achieved a critical breakthrough in the investigation of a sexual assault case involving an mentally challenged minor girl, resulting in the identification and arrest of three accused persons through sustained forensic and investigative efforts.

On receiving information in January 2025, Kunzer Police Station registered FIR No. 04/2025 under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and BNS after a 16-year-old girl was found to be 25 weeks pregnant during a medical examination at SDH Magam.

The investigation, led by then-SHO Kunzer Inspector Sheikh Adil revealed the minor had been repeatedly assaulted by multiple perpetrators. Initial inquiries led to the arrest of Mohd Rafiq Bhat(resident of Dhobiwan), Mohd Nasarullah Khan (resident of Hayhama Lolab, Kupwara) who were arrested for rape, aggravated sexual assault, and kidnapping under POCSO provisions, though DNA analysis excluded both of them as the father.

Through persistent efforts, investigators focused on Jawad Alam (resident of Champaran) as a prime suspect. Forensic matching confirmed his DNA matched the foetus, establishing him as the biological father and confirming his role in the sexual assault leading to the pregnancy.

Investigations confirmed all three accused independently assaulted the victim on multiple occasions, with Alam responsible for the conception.

This case reflects Baramulla Police’s relentless commitment to securing justice for the most vulnerable.

Despite initial forensic complexities, our team employed methodical investigation and advanced technology to identify all perpetrators. We reaffirm our zero-tolerance stance towards crimes against children and will ensure rigorous prosecution.

The Baramulla Police urges anyone with additional information on this case or related incidents to come forward.

The force remains dedicated to combating crimes against women and children through prompt, professional, and sensitive handling of investigations.