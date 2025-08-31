Srinagar, Aug 30: The Range Police Headquarters, Baramulla, organised a one-day “Awareness-cum-Training Workshop on Financial Implementation Protocols” at the Dak Bungalow, Baramulla, under the auspices of the financial unit of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The event was chaired by Shakeel Maqbool, ICAS (Internal Financial Advisor, J&K Home), whose resource team provided detailed guidance to the participants.The workshop was attended by senior police officers, including DIG North Kashmir Range, Maqsood-ul-Zaman (IPS), and SSP District Baramulla, Gurinderpal Singh (IPS). Their presence underscored the importance of financial management, governance, and compliance within department operations, a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.Participants included all Drawing & Disbursing Officers (DDOs) representing various units of the Home Department across North Kashmir. Delegates came from district offices, armed battalions, police training centres, the prosecution department, jail administration, and Fire & Emergency Services. The workshop also included staff such as GeM Operators, Assistants, and Contingency Clerks, reflecting its inclusive and practical approach.The session provided hands-on training on essential aspects of departmental financial management, including standardised billing procedures, proper payment protocols, and expenditure audits. Interactive discussions facilitated a deeper understanding of maintaining accuracy and transparency, from billing and disbursement to audit processes, the statement said.The primary aim was to strengthen financial compliance, improve audit preparedness, and promote efficient resource utilisation across all arms of the Home Department. The workshop reaffirmed the department’s commitment to fostering financial accountability and enhancing internal governance at every operational level, the spokesperson said
Baramulla Police conducts workshop on financial implementation protocols
Sign Up For Daily Newsletter
Be keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.
Leave a Comment Leave a Comment
Stay Connected
Latest News
Recent Posts
- Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), Friday following : Ensure elaborate arrangements at prominent shrines: Div Com Kmr
- Baramulla Police conducts workshop on financial implementation protocols
- SSP Ganderbal felicitates NEET topper
- JKBOSE organises advocacy Prog on central scholarship schemes
- DIPR bids adieu to Ajeet Singh