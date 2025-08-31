Baramulla Police conducts workshop on financial implementation protocols

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 30: The Range Police Headquarters, Baramulla, organised a one-day “Awareness-cum-Training Workshop on Financial Implementation Protocols” at the Dak Bungalow, Baramulla, under the auspices of the financial unit of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The event was chaired by Shakeel Maqbool, ICAS (Internal Financial Advisor, J&K Home), whose resource team provided detailed guidance to the participants.The workshop was attended by senior police officers, including DIG North Kashmir Range, Maqsood-ul-Zaman (IPS), and SSP District Baramulla, Gurinderpal Singh (IPS). Their presence underscored the importance of financial management, governance, and compliance within department operations, a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.Participants included all Drawing & Disbursing Officers (DDOs) representing various units of the Home Department across North Kashmir. Delegates came from district offices, armed battalions, police training centres, the prosecution department, jail administration, and Fire & Emergency Services. The workshop also included staff such as GeM Operators, Assistants, and Contingency Clerks, reflecting its inclusive and practical approach.The session provided hands-on training on essential aspects of departmental financial management, including standardised billing procedures, proper payment protocols, and expenditure audits. Interactive discussions facilitated a deeper understanding of maintaining accuracy and transparency, from billing and disbursement to audit processes, the statement said.The primary aim was to strengthen financial compliance, improve audit preparedness, and promote efficient resource utilisation across all arms of the Home Department. The workshop reaffirmed the department’s commitment to fostering financial accountability and enhancing internal governance at every operational level, the spokesperson said