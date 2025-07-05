Baramulla admin restricts Muharram 9 processions in Pattan areas

Srinagar, July 04: To maintain public order and prevent any potential disturbance during Muharram, the District Magistrate of Baramulla, Minga Sherpa Friday imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in several parts of Tehsil Singhpora.

The restrictions cover villages including Mirgund, Mirchimar, and adjoining areas of Sub Division Pattan.

The decision follows a detailed report by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, which flagged serious concerns over the traditional Muharram 9 procession, scheduled for Saturday, July 5.

The event, traditionally organized by the Mirchimar Mohalla Committee reportedly linked in the past to the now-banned Ittihadul Muslimeen has drawn objections from various quarters, including members of the Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association.

According to the order issued on Friday, opposing groups have raised disputes over the legitimacy of the procession and ownership rights of the Imam Bargah, leading to rising tensions in the locality. Previous confrontations between the factions and recent incidents of violence including FIRs registered at police stations in Pattan and Shalteng have further heightened the administration’s concerns.

The SSP’s report also referred to the Union Home Ministry’s March 2025 decision declaring Ittihadul Muslimeen an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The ban was enforced due to the group’s alleged involvement in activities deemed a threat to national security. In light of this, any public event or gathering involving the association or its affiliates is legally prohibited.

Given the sensitivity of the situation and the need to ensure communal harmony, the District Magistrate has enforced restrictions from 8:30 PM on July 4 to 9:30 PM on July 5.

It further reads that during this period, any public gathering of four or more persons is banned in the notified areas. Processions are strictly prohibited, and only police, armed forces, or designated magistrates are permitted to carry firearms or objects that could be used as weapons in public.

Furthermore, the use of loudspeakers or any sound amplification devices for announcements or speeches whether stationary or mobile is restricted unless prior approval is granted by the District Magistrate.

The administration has appealed to the public to fully cooperate and abide by the restrictions in the interest of peace and public safety. The order emphasizes that the measures are preventive in nature and intended to ensure a peaceful Muharram observance in the region.