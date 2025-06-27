Bandipora secures 2nd Rank in North Zone under Aspirational Block Programme of Govt of India

In a significant milestone for grassroots development, District Bandipora has secured the 2nd rank in the North Zone under the prestigious Aspirational Block Programme (ABP) of NITI Aayog, Government of India

This recognition reflects the district’s effective governance, sustained developmental progress, and commitment to inclusive growth.

Under this nationwide programme, Tulail Block of Bandipora was selected by the Government of India as the focal block for targeted interventions. Since its inclusion, focused efforts across key sectors such as health, education, agriculture, financial inclusion, and basic infrastructure have yielded measurable improvements.

The achievement has been made possible under the mentorship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, whose leadership and coordination have driven impactful results on the ground.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said, “We are working with a clear mission to bring Bandipora to the number one position, ensuring 100% saturation under every development indicator.”

This recognition not only brings immense pride to the district but also makes Bandipora eligible for an award incentive of Rs.2.5 crore, which will be utilized to further strengthen development interventions, bridge service delivery gaps, and improve the quality of life for residents, particularly in aspirational and underserved blocks.

DC extended his gratitude to all departments, field functionaries, and community stakeholders whose collective efforts made this success possible. The recognition is not just a mark of past achievement but a motivation to continue driving holistic and inclusive progress in every corner of Bandipora.

Aspirational Block Programme aims to improve governance and service delivery across key indicators such as Health & Nutrition, Education, Agriculture & Allied Services, Basic Infrastructure, and Social Development.