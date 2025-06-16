Sports

Bandipora Girl Shines in Kashmir Chess Tournament

RK News
1 Min Read

Bandipora, June 15: Fatima Tu Zohra, a bright student of Gopi Singh Rathore Army Goodwill School Bandipora, has made her district proud by excelling in the Kashmir Province Senior Men and Women Chess Tournament held at Indoor Stadium, Srinagar on June 13.
Facing tough competition from across the valley, Fatima impressed with her strong strategy and calm focus, earning her a spot in the upcoming State-Level Chess Championship.
Already selected for the National-Level Chess Championship in the Under-13 category, Fatima is being hailed as one of the region’s most promising young chess talents.
Teachers at her school praised her dedication and discipline, calling her a role model. Friends and locals have celebrated her as a “future chess star of India.”
Fatima’s achievement reflects the rising sports talent in Bandipora and the growing impact of school-level sports promotion in the region. The district now looks forward to her continued success at state and national levels. (KNS)

 

 

 

