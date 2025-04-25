Bandipora Encounter: Two security personnel sustain injuries in exchange of fire

operation in the Kulnar Ajas area of the district based on the intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, following which the fighting ensued.

“On 25 Apr 2025, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area of Kolnar Ajas, Bandipora. Contact was established, and a firefight ensued.” Chinar Corps of the Indian Army wrote on X.

Further details are awaited.

On Thursday, an Army jawan succumbed to injuries during the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, police said.

“Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir was launched today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed.

Meanwhile, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will be in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Friday to assess the security situation in the region following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.”

This comes amid uproar over terrorists attacking tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)