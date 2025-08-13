Bandipora Anganwadi children showcase creativity, patriotism under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

In a heartwarming display of creativity and patriotism, children from various Anganwadi centres across Bandipora district came together to create beautiful works of art as part of the ongoing ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

The young participants, guided by Anganwadi workers, poured their imagination and love for the nation into colourful drawings, paintings, and handcrafted pieces depicting the Indian tricolour and patriotic themes. The activity aimed to nurture the artistic skills of the children besides instilling in them a deep sense of national pride from an early age.

The event formed an integral part of the celebrations under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which is being observed enthusiastically across the district in the run-up to Independence Day.