Balwant Thakur meets top UK theatre leaders to explore collaborations

London, Aug 13: In a significant step towards forging cross-cultural ties and expanding the horizons of Indian theatre, eminent theatre director and Padma Shri awardee Balwant Thakur has embarked on a tour of England to explore collaborations and new opportunities for his acclaimed theatre group, Natrang.According to a statement issued here, during this visit, Thakur met with several leading figures from the UK’s theatre world, including the heads of some of the most prestigious institutions and companies. Among these, the highlight was his meeting with Chris Sudworth, Creative Director of the iconic Hippodrome Theatre Complex. Spread across major UK cities including London and Birmingham, the Hippodrome-supported by the Arts Council, UK, is a 120-year-old cultural landmark and a vital stop for world-class touring productions. It is also a hub for devising and showcasing innovative new theatre work. In their discussions, Thakur had the opportunity to closely study the functioning of this internationally renowned institution and explore avenues to bring Natrang’s most celebrated productions to UK audiences. As part of his itinerary, Balwant Thakur also visited Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare, where he interacted with resident actors and exchanged ideas about potential creative partnerships. Reflecting on his experiences in England, Thakur remarked that while Natrang’s productions may be more innovative and artistically stimulating in content, the UK is far ahead in terms of theatrical technology. “To present our shows here in England, we will need to master the use of the latest theatre technologies. Economically, the scale is incomparable-the budget for a typical theatre production in the UK exceeds that of a Bollywood blockbuster, and the box office collection of a single show often surpasses one crore rupees. If Indian theatre had similar support structures and public patronage, we could achieve extraordinary results,” he said.