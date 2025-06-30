Baltal brims with festive preparations & warmth

Ganderbal, June 29: As the countdown begins for the annual ShriAmarnathYatra, scheduled from July 3, the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal is abuzz with activity and anticipation. Locals involved with the pilgrimage have warmly welcomed the yatris, expressing eagerness and readiness to assist throughout the journey.

Baltal is taking on a festive atmosphere, with coloUrful tents being set up and preparations in full swing. This year, locals granted permission to establish facilities have begun erecting their tents. Ponywalas, pithoowalas, palkiwalas, and other service providers are organizing their setups to ensure pilgrims have access to all necessary amenities.

“We are eagerly waiting for the yatris. This yatra is not just a spiritual journey but a lifeline for many of us,” said one local resident. “We will stand shoulder to shoulder with the pilgrims, ensuring a safe and peaceful journey.”

The community highlighted that the yatra is closely linked to their livelihood and economic wellbeing. Many families depend on services like horse rides, luggage carrying, palkis, and local shops catering to pilgrims’ needs during the yatra season.

Locals also praised the government’s security arrangements. “The security setup this year is better than ever. We are thankful to the Government of India for the foolproof measures ensuring the safety of both yatris and local residents,” another local added.

Preparations extend beyond tent installations to include the setup of small shops and stalls providing essential goods, food, and medical aid to the pilgrims. The air is filled with devotion and excitement as the region gears up for one of the most significant spiritual events of the year.

With all eyes now set on July 3, Baltal is poised to transform into a vibrant hub of spirituality, service, and unity as devotees from across the country arrive to undertake the sacred journey to the Amarnath Cave Shrine.