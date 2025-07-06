Baltal base camp witnesses smooth journey with robust facilities

Baltal, July 05:The ShriAmarnathJiYatra 2025, which commenced on July 3, is progressing smoothly, with the Baltal base camp evolving into a vibrant hub of devotion, hospitality, and exceptional services. From health and sanitation to security and service providers, every corner of Baltal reflects meticulous planning, creating a festive and welcoming atmosphere for the thousands of pilgrims journeying to the holy cave of Lord Shiva.

In just the first three days, over 26,000 pilgrims have embarked on the sacred journey, benefiting from robust infrastructure and arrangements in place. Pilgrims have praised the improved facilities and seamless security measures. “The arrangements this year are far better than previous ones. Only properly registered yatris are allowed to proceed, and security is impressive,” said one pilgrim.

Another devotee, who has participated in the Yatra for the past four years, remarked, “This year stands out. The route is well-maintained, facilities have improved significantly, and the atmosphere is far more welcoming.”

Local service providers—palkiwalas, pony handlers, andvolunteers—have expressed a strong sense of purpose and hospitality. “Yatris are our guests, and we make sure they don’t face any issues,” shared one palkiwala. “It’s a demanding job, trekking alongside them with palkis, but it supports our livelihood and we do it with pride.”

The base camp is filled with hundreds of langars offering free food, drinks, medical aid, and shelter. “We feel at home here. The food and services are excellent,” said a pilgrim enjoying a meal. Vikas Sharma, a langar organizer serving at Baltal for 19 years, added, “This is our devotion. We provide free food and shelter to lakhs of pilgrims each year. May Lord Shiva bless all.”

Langar groups, including the Shiv GauriSewaMandal from Delhi and others from Haryana, have praised the administration for its enhanced security and urged pilgrims to follow all safety guidelines.

Significant advancements have also been made in the health sector. The Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir (DHSK), in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has launched telemedicine facilities at the BaltalandPanjtarni Base Hospitals. These high-tech setups, equipped with satellite terminals, HD video conferencing, and diagnostic tools, facilitate real-time consultations with specialist doctors from tertiary care centers. This initiative has been hailed as a groundbreaking step in providing specialist healthcare at high altitudes and remote locations.

“This is a remarkable initiative. I’m happy that Lord Shiva gave me the opportunity to serve here,” said a doctor from AIIMS Delhi. “The government has ensured that both pilgrims and locals working for the Yatra receive timely healthcare.”

DHSK plans to expand telemedicine services to four more key locations: Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Sheshnag, andChandanwari. More than 1,000 healthcare workers—including doctors, nurses, and emergency responders—have been deployed across the route. Emergency Aid Centres, Mobile Medical Units, and well-equipped hospitals are operational at critical points, ensuring the readiness for any health emergencies.

From advanced medical care to sanitation, power supply, lodging, and clean drinking water, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has left no stone unturned to ensure the smooth conduct of the Yatra. The entire route presents an orderly and festive environment, with every stakeholder—from volunteers to government agencies—working in unison to make this sacred journey safe, seamless, and spiritually fulfilling for all.